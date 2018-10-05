Music fans flock to Handpick’d Festival

Hundreds of happy music fans attended Pocklington Arts Centre’s inaugural Handpick’d Festival over the two days.

The festival saw 20 acts performing across three stages all under PAC’s roof in an event that was the first of its kind for the venue.

Rachel Croft performs at Handpick'd. Photo taken by Melvyn Marriott.

Headlining the sold-out first night was Rick Witter and Paul Banks of Shed Seven who performed an intimate acoustic set that became just that little bit more special when they invited the audience to join them on stage for their final song.

And the youngest member of the audience, five-year-old Esme, was there to experience her first ever gig with her mum and dad – a moment made even more spectacular when she was invited onto the stage to dance along to ‘Disco Down’.

Also performing on the night was York based four-piece band The Howl and The Hum, who have been hailed by many on social media as one of the festival highlights.

The outstanding talent continued into Saturday, with 16 acts performing over 12 hours, including Buffalo Skinners, The Dunwells, Coco and The Butterfields, the Dan Webster Band, The Eskies, Seafret and headliner Thea Gilmore.

The Dan Webster Band opened events on Saturday. Photo taken by Melvyn Marriott.

PAC director, Janet Farmer, said: “What a fantastic weekend of discovery for everyone who attended Handpick’d Festival.

“It was such a treat to be able to showcase so much talent, there was such an amazing atmosphere throughout the weekend, and it was such a joy to see so many people enjoying such world class live music.”

○ The Platform Festival returns on 10-13 July next year. Further details coming soon.