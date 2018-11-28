Mums in Business group launches in Pocklington

Local business women are being invited to attend a special networking event launching in Pocklington on Friday 7 December.

The Mums in Business Association (MIBA) was launched in the June 2017 by sisters Estelle Keeber and Leona Burton after they realised there was a lack of online support for mum’s in business.

Now MIBA has a following of more than 30,000 women in business in just 16 months, as well as hosting and providing trainings and an online support group for networking and building relationships.

The Pocklington event will take place on Friday 7 December at The Feathers Inn Hotel between 10am and noon.

It’s being hosted by Rachel Watson, a Melbourne based business woman, wife and mum of two who is part of MIBA and has recently moved to the area.

Rachel said: “I’m so excited be hosting our first MIBA event in this county and it’s already set to be a huge success as the feedback I’ve had from local business women looking for a day time and child friendly meeting has been great.

“At our events we provide outstanding goodie bags, we have a guest speaker, the opportunity for our ladies to network and support each other and children always welcome, making the meetings accessible to all business women.

“We also have a meeting launching in Harrogate on the 5th December; it’s very exciting as I get so much out of networking not just for my business but the friendships and collaborations that come out of them too.”

All attendees of the group’s December meeting are being encouraged to bring one item for the local food bank.

Tickets, £15, can be obtained from: https://www.mumsinbusinessassociation.com/organiser/rachel-watson

Contact Rachel Watson at r-watson@hotmail.co.uk to find out more about the Mums in Business organisation.