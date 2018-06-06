Mullin talk raises £420 for Labour Party funds

Author, journalist and former Labour MP and minister Chris Mullin came to Pocklington last month to give a very interesting and informative talk to Labour Party members from the East Yorkshire and Beverley constituencies. The event took place at Pocklington FC, where Chris talked about his life and career and answered questions from the audience.

A spokesman said: “Chris very generously donated the proceeds from his book sales on the night to constituency party funds, helping to raise a total of £420.”