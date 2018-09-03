MP hails latest employment figures

Pocklington MP Sir Greg Knight has welcomed news that the UK unemployment rate has fallen to 4.0% – the lowest level since 1975.

The unemployment figures, for the second quarter of 2018, also show that the number of people unemployed has declined by 124,000 in the previous year and unemployment in the Humberside region has fallen 0.4% from the previous quarter to 4.2%.

Sir Greg said: “These figures are especially welcome because they show a significant fall in unemployment in East Yorkshire. The UK’s vibrant jobs market is benefiting people across the board. More and more people from all walks of society are benefiting from the security of a job.

“We’ve backed businesses to create jobs and reformed welfare. Now work pays, and over 75% of our workforce are in permanent, full-time jobs.

“We have seen over 3.3 million more people employed in our country since 2010 and wages have now outpaced inflation for the fifth month in a row.”