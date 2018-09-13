MP hails British farmers for providing ‘world’s best food’

British farmers produce the world’s best food and provide the raw materials to keep four million people employed, according to East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight.

In the past 12 months Sir Greg has supported campaigns calling for a crackdown on rural crime, preserving farmers rights to give pigs important dietary supplements and calling on the Government to swiftly introduce clearer nation of origin food labelling once we leave the EU.

Sir Greg, on Back British Farming Day, said: “It is crucial that we support the industry by ensuring measures are in place to encourage people to join the sector and to give farming a prosperous long-term future.

“Farming is vital not only for the jobs it provides both in East Yorkshire and across the country but for its crucial contribution Britain’s £108 billion food and drink industry.

“The best way to help farming in Britain is to ‘buy British’. I am certainly giving my backing to Back British Farming Day.”