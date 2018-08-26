Move to tackle rural crime

Pocklington MP Sir Greg Knight has welcomed recent action to tackle rural crime.

He praised the National Farmer’s Union (NFU) for partnering with Crimestoppers to launch the Rural Crime Reporting Line.

Sir Greg said: “We are very lucky in East Yorkshire to live in a most beautiful part of Britain, which encourages many tourists to visit the area.

“However, being a largely rural area means that tackling crime needs to be approached in a different way to town and city centre policing.

“Residents living in rural areas should know about the Rural Crime Reporting Line, which is a new service for both farmers and the public to give information anonymously about rural crime.”

Sir Greg added: “If you see something suspicious you can now call the dedicated Crimestoppers number on 0800 783 0137 and give information anonymously about four types of crime which are plaguing many rural areas, namely:

“Large scale, industrial fly-tipping

“Machinery theft

“Livestock theft

“Harecoursing

“I both welcome and support this new initiative by the NFU and would encourage anyone who has experienced, witnessed, or who has any information about these rural crimes, to come forward and call the line – your information could be extremely valuable in bringing thieves and desecrators of our countryside before the courts.”