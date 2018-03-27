Motorbike star hopes to attract new sponsors

A motorbike rider who is set to compete in the 2018 BSB Super-stock 600 championship is looking for sponsors.

Sam Holme, from Sutton on Derwent, will be racing as part of the Everquip Racing team, but is hoping to attract extra funding to beat the very best.

Sam Holme took his bike across to Spain for testing with PaceDayz at Circuit Calafat.

He thinks that businesses in the area will be interested in backing him as the races will be televised and the team has sponsorship packages from as little as £100.

The Sam Holme Racing team is a well established name in the UKs 600cc motorcycle circuit-racing world.

It has had four years of learning the various UK circuits and has now pulled out all the stops for the forthcoming 2018 challenge.

To this end the team has acquired a brand new Yamaha R6 race bike, courtesy of HIA Architects and will be running under the Everquip Racing banner.

Sam said: “I am over the moon to be on a bike that is more than capable of running at the front.

“As well as a new bike, we will be running under the banner of the East Yorkshire BSB team Everquip Racing, who will be supporting me with technical advice. I am sure this opportunity will bring me on as a rider and person.

“Without my mum and dad, and the time and effort from Backfire Promotions, Blue Haze Engineering and DynoBike at Malton and all my sponsors this would not have been possible.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring Sam can visit https://en-gb.facebook.com/Sam-Holme-Racing-280940642099899 or call 07837 937453.