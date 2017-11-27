Morse Code quilt on show at WI meeting

“Love will Win” is the hidden message embedded in a quilt which Emma Jones brought to show her fellow members of the Pocklington WI at the latest meeting.

Emma had made the quilt as her entry for the Birmingham Festival of Quilts, and, with recent random terrorist attacks in mind, had chosen as her theme, a message to symbolise the light brought in to survivors’ lives by the kindness of helpers.

The embedded messages were spelt out in Morse Code, as this is a universal language which reaches out around the world; and also the quilting patterns and colours conveyed thoughts of spreading love, going on a journey, and of us all being tightly drawn together.

The quilt now hangs in Wakefield Baptist Church and members of the church had come along to the meeting to support Emma.

The president Anne Dodd also welcomed Rev John Beynon, CEO of the East Riding charity, Jacob’s Well Appeal.

John spoke about the inspirational work of this Christian Charity, which had been founded by his parents in 1982.

The Charity’s aim is “To Change the World, one life at a time, and to make a difference to those in need”.

They collect and deliver medicines, equipment and education to those in need in many countries and have four charity shops in the East Riding.