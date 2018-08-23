More than £800 raised at Rotary Club golf day

Rotary Club president Bronwyn Adams presents the trophies to Derek Chapman and David Stanton.
Rotary Club president Bronwyn Adams presents the trophies to Derek Chapman and David Stanton.

The Rotary Club of Pocklington recently held its annual charity competition for the Garland Trophies at the KP Resort.

The format was a four-ball betterball with the winners being Derek Chapman and David Stanton with 48 points.

More than £800 was raised to be shared between Alzheimer’s Society, Action Medical Research and other Rotary charities.

A Rotary Club spokeswoman said: “We are grateful to all the sponsors for their support and to the ladies of the Action Medical Research committee who provided the halfway house refreshments.”