More than £800 raised at Rotary Club golf day

The Rotary Club of Pocklington recently held its annual charity competition for the Garland Trophies at the KP Resort.

The format was a four-ball betterball with the winners being Derek Chapman and David Stanton with 48 points.

More than £800 was raised to be shared between Alzheimer’s Society, Action Medical Research and other Rotary charities.

A Rotary Club spokeswoman said: “We are grateful to all the sponsors for their support and to the ladies of the Action Medical Research committee who provided the halfway house refreshments.”