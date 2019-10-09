More than 20,000 women in the East Riding hit by High Court state pension ruling

More than 20,000 women from the East Riding could be affected by a High Court ruling rejecting a challenge against controversial changes to the state pension age.

Nearly four million women born between April 6 1950 and April 5 1960 have been affected by the changes, made by successive Governments, to raise the state pension age for women from 60 to 66.

Approximately 24,500 in the East Riding were born within that period, according to the latest population estimates. And at least 58% of them are yet to hit their state pension age, meaning they will still not be in receipt of a state pension.

Initial Government plans would have seen the pension age rise in phases, from 60 in 2010 to 65 in 2020. But in 2010, the coalition Government accelerated the plans, raising the retirement age to 65 in 2018 and 66 by 2020.

Campaign group Women Against State Pension Inequality argues the changes have caused financial hardship for hundreds of thousands of women, who may struggle to find suitable employment.

Two women – Julie Delve, 61, and Karen Glynn, 63 – took the Department for Work and Pensions to the High Court with the support of campaign group Backto60.

They argued that raising the pension age had unlawfully discriminated against them on the grounds of age and sex, and that they were not given adequate notice of the changes.

But High Court judges Lord Justice Irwin and Mrs Justice Whipple dismissed the claim “on all grounds”.

After the ruling, Unison general secretary Dave Prentis said: “This is a terrible blow for the millions of women who will have been hoping for a very different outcome.”

A DWP spokesman welcomed the judgement, adding: “It has always been our view that the changes we made to women’s state pension age were entirely lawful and did not discriminate on any grounds.”

He added that raising the state pension age in line with changes to life expectancy had been the policy of successive governments over many years.