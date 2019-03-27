More cabins added at Ball Hall Farm site

A luxury glamping site that opened less than a year ago is expanding thanks to the success of the business.

Wigwam® Holidays Ball Hall Farm, owned by the Medley family, is just outside the village of Storwood.

The site is set to take delivery of three more deluxe cabins and three brand new accessible Deluxe Cabins, which are suitable for wheelchair users and their carers.

Emma Medley said: “We are one of the first sites in the UK to accept delivery of the brand new accessible cabins.

“They have a wide access wet room with grab rails, a ramp, lowered sink and hob, sufficient wheelchair turning circles and the fittings for a mobile hoist.”