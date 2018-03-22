Moovers’ welly successful week

Moo Music, which provides music sessions for children between 0 to 5 years in the Pocklington and Market Weighton areas, has held a very successful Welly Week.

On Thursday 15 and Friday 16 March children from the groups took part in Welly Week 2018 to raise funds for Moo Music UK’s nominated charity ‘Send A Cow’.

Little Moovers get ready to go to the park in their wellies.

All the children aged under four years were encouraged to wear their wellies to sessions and the response was brilliant. They had a great time visiting the park with Maggie Moo and jumping in puddles.

Sian Trulio at Moo Music said: The total raised was £57.80 which we are really proud of and this is going towards the £2,500 target for Eleanor Newman from Moo HQ who is running the London Marathon in aid of Send a Cow. Our donation has gone towards helping struggling farmers in Africa with the skills, tools, training and livestock they need to turn their lives around.

“With the help of our donation we have now passed the £2,500 target so thank you to everyone who donated.

“Moo Music UK already donates 10% of its profits to Send a Cow but in 2018 we wanted to go over and above that; which is why we held the Welly Week events.

“Moo Music Leaders or ‘Farmers’ as we are known, up and down the country have been putting on their wellies and raising money for this fantastic cause. I’d like to say a huge thank you to all my little moovers for making Welly Week such a success.”

Moo Music Pocklington and Market Weighton was established in February last year and currently runs two sessions on a Thursday at Pocklington Methodist Church and two sessions on a Friday at the Sadler and Snowden Gym in Market Weighton.

Moo Music sessions offer interactive sessions that help children gain confidence and develop memory, language and coordination skills in an exciting, enjoyable and multi-sensory way. Visit www.facebook.com/moomusicpmw, go to @moomusicpmw or call 07725 915304 to find out more about sessions in this area.