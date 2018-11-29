Molescroft collision man named by police

The man who died following a collision on Molescroft Road in Beverley last Tuesday (27 November) has been named by police as 47 year-old Matthew Smith of North Cave.

A police spokesman said: “It is thought the Matthew suffered from a medical episode at the wheel of his car on Tuesday which led to a collision with another vehicle.

“The driver of the other vehicle was not injured in the collision.

“Matthews’s family are being supported by our officers and have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

“We continue to appeal for witnesses, if anyone who saw anything that would assist with our investigation please call us on 101 quoting log 143 27/11/18.”