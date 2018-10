York Model Boat Club’s annual awards regatta recently took place at Laytham Park Lake, Laytham.

Members enjoyed a great day out despite the cool windy weather.

The model boat club spokesman: “Our judges on the day were the experienced Stan Reffin of Kirklees Model Boat Club, and YMBC member Peter Shaw.

“Mike Johnson of Market Weighton was the winner HMS York Shield for Best Scratch Built Boat – for his model of the unusual and historic Imperial Royal (steam) Yacht Livadia.”