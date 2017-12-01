Mobile move makes for appy commuters

Local commuters can now buy bus tickets through their mobile phone after East Yorkshire Motor Services (EYMS) launched a new York zone ticket on its app.

The new York zone mobile ticket covers journeys made between Pocklington and York, journeys between Holme on Spalding Moor and York, plus any journeys on Services 747, 195 and 196.

Passengers simply download the app to their phone, choose a ticket, then buy it using a credit or debit card or Apple Pay.

EYMS marketing manager Claire Robinson said: “We’ve had a lot of requests for app tickets from people who travel on our buses between Pocklington and York, so we hope the new mobile tickets will help make it easier and simpler for passengers to use the bus.”