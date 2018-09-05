MND sufferer Jason Liversidge takes on new challenge

INSPIRATIONAL motor neurone disease sufferer Jason Liversidge is preparing for his next challenge - abseiling into the largest cave system in the UK.

Jason, 42, from Rise, near Hull, is virtually paralysed and needs 24 hour care, but wife Liz said he hadn’t lost any of his determination or zest for life.

Jason and his wife Liz on the Humber Bridge

She added: “He hates the word inspirational, but to me he is inspirational. He is an ordinary guy trying to make the best of his time left.

"He is certainly determined to keep leading from the front and challenging his disability."

Jason will start his descent into the 110-ft deep Lancaster Hole, part of the Ease Gill system, in the Yorkshire Dales, on October 1, by squeezing through a man-sized hole in the ground, with help from cavers and accompanied by his wife and, hopefully, daughters, Lilly, five and Poppy, six.

After being pulled through the hole, he will transfer to another rope and begin a free abseil for the rest of the way.

“He only has a little bit of movement - he will be controlling his ascent and descent with one finger,” said Liz.

He will top that off, a few weeks later, by attempting to set a Guinness World Record for the fastest distance over a mile in an electric wheelchair.

The caving challenge - one in a series which has seen him abseil from the Humber Bridge and climb Mount Snowden - aims to raise £2,000 for the Bendrigg Trust, an outdoor centre based in Kendal, where the family had a break in 2017, and were able to go on a zipwire and try out archery, as well as abseiling.

Jason - who has kept his Yorkshire accent despite problems speaking - says he wants others to have the same experiences as himself. he said: "It helps to show being disabled is not a reason to have to avoid activities."

Part of the money raised will also help make the ground floor of local cave club, Red Rose, accessible to wheelchair users and those with reduced mobility.

To support Jason and keep up to date with his challenge visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lancasterpotholechallenge



