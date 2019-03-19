MMR drop blamed on vaccine deniers

Fewer children in the East Riding of Yorkshire are having the full MMR vaccination, as the NHS warns vaccine deniers are gaining traction on social media.

The latest figures show that in the East Riding of Yorkshire, between April and September 2018, 89.8% of children turning five had received the recommended two measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) jabs.

This means around 165 children in the area are not fully vaccinated.

The Royal College of Nursing’s Helen Donovan said: “Challenging misinformation is vital to reverse the decline in vaccination uptake and ensure people recognise the protection it offers.”

She said the rise in measles was “exacerbated by myths propagated largely online”.