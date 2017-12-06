Mince Pie Mingle at Hearing Dogs for Deaf

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People has thanked Sainsbury’s, Pocklington, for providing the refreshments for the recent volunteer Christmas Party, the Mince Pie Mingle, held at the training centre in Bielby.

Lucy Ward, community fundraising manager for Hearing Dogs, said: “We would like to thank Sainsbury’s for generously providing the refreshments for our volunteer Christmas party.

“From puppy socialisers to dog walkers, fundraisers to gardeners, our volunteers do an amazing job and it is great to say thank you with a mince pie at Christmas.”