Millington musicians make £5,000 for Macmillan

Fogglesyke, a group of musicians who live in Millington, has raised more than £5,000 for Macmillan cancer care over the past four years.

The multi-instrumentalists play a range of traditional English and Irish folk tunes with the addition of a mixed selection of modern folk/country music.

The group do not charge for their entertainment but ask the audience to make a donation to Macmillan in their collection buckets.

A spokesman said: “Fogglesyke are happy to offer their services to any local event large or small providing they can bring along their Macmillan collection buckets. If you have a local event planned and would like Fogglesyke to entertain your guests then contact Dave Forth 01759 306791 or Mike Hadley 01759 306655 for more information.”