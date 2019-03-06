Millington church’s £26,500 lotto grant

St Margaret’s Church in Millington has received a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund in order to repair the stonework on the external walls of the church.

Part of the £26,500 funding award will also be used to create a heritage exhibition which will show the history of the local area and the church.

The exhibition will be put together by local people who are interested in their history.

Researching the heritage of the area will be an interesting project and anybody who wants to get involved are most welcome to join in.

The Parochial Church Council (PCC) also aims to hold a ‘Memories Evening’ during which local people will be encouraged to share their memories of times past with younger and more recent residents, and give information about how village life used to be in times gone by.

St Margaret’s Church is a Grade 1 listed building, mainly Norman, but with some 14th Century additions.

There is a Saxon font; a Lombardic frieze on the outside south wall, a Norman doorway, and an unusual weeping chancel.

There is also a stunning modern stained glass window dating from 2007 by Tom Denny, donated by a late parishioner, and consecrated by Archbishop Sentamu.

Church warden Sylvia Sheard, said: “We are delighted to have received support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Thanks to National Lottery players the village church stonework can now be restored and further damage prevented.

“The church has been at the centre of village life for hundreds of years and we are looking forward to involving the local community in our heritage exhibition.”

The news came as thieves stole lead from the roof of the village church.

The lead contained special markings particular to the Millington building.

The Pocklington Post also has had reports of lead thefts at Low Catton Church with residents warning other villages to be vigilant and keep an eye on their historic churches.

○ If any readers who have lived in or known Millington in the past have any information or photographs they would like to contribute, then the PCC would be very pleased to hear from them on 01759 304783.