Messiah concert by Pock Singers

Pocklington Singers are performing Handel’s Messiah on Saturday 1 December 7.30pm at Pocklington Church.

Michael Cooper, musical director, will be conducting the Singers and the four soloists, Ann Roberts (soprano), Lamorna Nieuwold- Alto, Robert Peel (tenor) and Peter Cooper (bass).

Robert Poyser, of Beverley Minster, will provide Organ accompaniment.

Messiah was first performed in 1742 in Dublin then a year later in London.

Receiving a modest public reception at first, it has gained in popularity to become one of the best known and most frequently performed choral works in Western music, usually performed at Christmas and Easter.

Tickets are £10 adults and £1 for under 18s. Available from the Church Office, Readwell and Wright, Pocklington Music Shop.