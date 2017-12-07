Mental health service drop-in events

Pocklington residents are being offered the chance to find out more information about changes to mental health and learning disability services in the area.

The meetings will take place at the Methodist Church on Chapmangate and refreshments will be available.

Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV) will be responsible for the delivery of mental health services in Pocklington from 1 February 2018. Humber NHS Foundation Trust currently delivers the service.

TEWV is working closely with Humber NHS Foundation Trust to contact services users and carers, partners and stakeholders in the Pocklington area to inform them of the changes.

The drop-in sessions are an opportunity for local people to find out about the changes and to share their views.

They are taking place on:

Wednesday 13 December, 5pm to 7pm

Monday 18 December, 4pm to 6pm

Tuesday 9 January 2018, 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

Email tewv.enquiries@nhs.net for more information.