Menopause the Musical with Cheryl Fergison and Maureen Nolan heads for a sell-out at Scarborough Spa

Menopause The Musical – starring former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison and one of the Nolan sisters, Maureen, is proving to be the hottest ticket in town.

Casualty’s Rebecca Wheatley and Katherine Lynch, complete the cast heading to Scarborough Spa.

This is Cheryl Fergison’s fourth tour with Menopause The Musical.

“This show simply had to be made. It tells you it’s okay to talk about the subject and I’m delighted because I’m going through the menopause myself at the moment. You see, until you do you have no idea it’s such a big thing.

“There are songs about getting older and the inevitability of your body shape changing.” She looks at her body and smiles; “Yes, it’s getting rounder.

“I love the fact this show reminds everyone that the menopause makes you emotional. I’m not an emotional person but now I am tearing up all the time.”

Maureen is just as enthusiastic about the show.

“The timing is great for this show. Women seemed to be desperate for a great night out. Menopause The Musical entertains with 23 songs such as I Will Survive, but re-written with comedy lyrics.

“And it doesn’t make light of the menopause, rather it shows you can tackle the raging hot sweats with humour and honesty. I certainly don’t mind anyone knowing I have to have fans in my dressing room, even when it’s cold.”

The show is at the Spa on Wednesday May 8.

Tickets: 01723 821888 or on line here