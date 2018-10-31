Men in Sheds group set to start in town

Tools, tinkering, talking and tea – some of the key elements that make the Men in Sheds initiative popular.

Men in Sheds is moving into Pocklington and is looking for residents to join the movement.

There will be a meeting held on Tuesday 13 November at Pocklington Arts Centre between 10.30am and 11.30am.

A Men in Sheds spokesman said: “A Men’s Shed is a larger version of the typical man’s shed in the garden creating space and time for leisure, relaxation and practical activity.

“Each Shed is different as it is developed by the men who use it. It can be a place of distraction from illness or bereavement, a place of occupation following redundancy or retirement, a place to share skills and knowledge with others or just somewhere to meet, chat and drink tea.

“We are wondering whether the men from Pocklington and surrounding villages would like to create a Shed. If the answer is ‘yes’ please let us know by either completing an expression of interest form, coming along to the meeting, or contacting us via the phone.”

If you would like to get involved or just to find out more, please contact Carole Johnson on 01652 637700 (Humber and Wolds Rural Action) carole.johnson@hwrcc.org.uk or take a look at the http://menssheds.org.uk website.