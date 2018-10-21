Members told about history of Birmingham

Pocklington Probus Club chairman Richard Hawkins welcomed members and new member Eric Dove at the latest meeting.

After conducting a little club business, the speaker Chris Dodd, a club member, was invited to present his talk on “The History of Birmingham”.

Chris explained that his father had had a jewellery manufacturing business in Birmingham, but, sadly he had died early in Chris’s life preventing him from direct contact with the jewellery quarter.

Nevertheless, it became evident from Chris’s talk that he had developed a keen interest in the history of the city.

Using superb illustrations, he outlined the history from the very beginning as an Iron Age settlement through to the most recent developments with excellent photographs of some of the recent buildings.

Reference was made to the city’s important contributions to the industrial revolution, and its accompanying social and housing problems exemplified by the predominance of back-to-back housing; housing which was replaced by huge housebuilding schemes efforts by the city council.

The savage effects of German bombing in the Second World War were illustrated by photographs.

Chris also referred to famous Birmingham citizens such as Joseph Chamberlain who had been instrumental in providing Birmingham with civic buildings and parkland which became examples for other cities to follow.

At the end of his talk the members showed their appreciation by passing a vote of thanks.