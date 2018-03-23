Meeting looks at improving lives of carers

Steps are being taken to help improve the lives of unpaid carers the recent Health and Wellbeing Board meeting at County Hall heard.

The board identified a number of priorities from the Joint Strategic Needs Assessment (JSNA) workshop, which focuses on the wellbeing of unpaid carers as a key priority.

Taking care of someone, whether that is in a physical, mental or emotional capacity, can be challenging and it’s important for people to be aware of the vital role that carers play to support their loved ones in the East Riding.

Elaine Peirce, chairwoman of the Carers Advisory Group, said: “Carers everyday will inform the decisions you make as you go forward in your caring profession.

“We need to appreciate that time is of the essence to carers, they do not have the luxury, as many of us have, to plan ahead; they never know what each day will bring and they very often have to change plans at very short notice.”

Barry Sedgwick, an unpaid carer from Market Weighton, said: “Being an unpaid carer is difficult in terms of getting support.

“I know a lot of people who don’t get much support at all and what I want to do is get as many people to attend some sort of local support group as possible.

“I’ve set up a group called Together We Care, which supports carers, the cared for and people with long-term health issues.

“My aim is to support every single unpaid carer, and therefore support the person they are caring for, in any way we possibly can.”