Meet the arts centre team at popular venue’s open day

Pocklington Arts Centre is inviting everyone into the venue this Saturday (16 June) to discover all that is happening at PAC and enjoy a free cuppa and cake.

The open day, from 9.30am to 12.30pm, will give everyone the chance to meet the team, have a free cuppa and cake; take a tour of the venue; get a cinematic preview of the summer blockbusters; find out what live events and exhibitions are coming up; and discover PAC’s journey so far thanks to archive footage that will be on display.

People can also find out how to join the Friends of Pocklington Arts Centre group.

The event coincides with the completion of a newly expanded team PAC, and comes just weeks after the venue officially became one of Arts Council England’s National Portfolio.

Venue director Janet Farmer said: “The idea behind the open day is to give everyone the opportunity to meet the newest members of the team who are now in post thanks to our newly acquired NPO status.

“Visitors can also discover all that PAC has to offer with its varied programme of live events, films, exhibitions over the coming months as well as further information on venue hire options for private functions, community groups and businesses.

“This is a really exciting time for us and we want everyone to be a part of it, so come along and discover for yourself what all the excitement is about.”

For further information call the box office on 01759 301 301547, visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk, find the venue on Facebook and Instagram as Pocklington Arts Centre, or on Twitter as @PocklingtonArts.