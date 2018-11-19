McDonald’s staff raise £1,100

Staff at the McDonald’s restaurant in Shiptonthorpe helped raise more than £1,100 for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Supporting the charity’s Keep Families Close campaign, the money raised will help build and run Ronald McDonald Houses across the UK.

The team at the Shiptonthorpe restaurant, which is owned and operated by Franchisee Mike O’Reilly, raised the funds by holidng family fun days with fundraising activities such as, tombolas, face painting, balloon modelling, name the teddy and guess the sweets in the jar as well as a fancy dress competition.

Mr O’Reilly said: “I want to thank all the staff across the restaurants who put on some great fundraising activities over the weekend, and to all the customers who gave generously to the cause.

“Ronald McDonald House Charities offer an invaluable service to families throughout the UK when they need it the most, and we are delighted to have raised this money to support such a great campaign.

“We are already looking forward to getting involved in more fundraising events in the future.”

Jon Haward, director at Ronald McDonald House Charities, said: “We are so grateful to McDonald’s and all the crew who organise such amazing events to support the Charity. The support for the Keep Families Close Fundraiser in particular has been incredible.

“We also want to thank all the customers who have helped them raise so much money, it is greatly appreciated by the charity.”