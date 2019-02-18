Mayor urges people to stand in elections

This year is election year for town and parish councils across the East Riding, offering the chance for people to get involved with their communities.

Pocklington Town Council has 13 seats and all are up for the election – and nomination forms are now available from the council’s office.

The town council meets on a Wednesday night from 7pm and meetings generally last about an hour and half.

The nomination forms can be submitted by hand to East Riding of Yorkshire Council from Wednesday 20 March with the deadline being 4pm on Friday 3 April.

The council has responsibility for the following buildings Pocklington Arts Centre and The Old Courthouse 37, George Street, Pocklington.

It has the responsibility for Pocklington Cemetery and the following green spaces: West Green, Broadmanor Open Space, Victoria Road Play Area, Primrose Wood on Burnby Lane and All Saints Churchyard. In addition, the council runs or helps to organise a number of events including The Tour de Yorkshire when it visits the town, the annual remembrance day parade, bonfire night on West Green and some activities at Christmas.

The council is a consultee on planning applications within the Parish of Pocklington, it provides benches and litter bins around the town and works with East Riding of Yorkshire Council on highway and road safety issues.

The Mayor of Pocklington, Cllr Dean Hodgson, said: “With the local elections coming up in May it would be a great opportunity for those of you thinking about standing for your local town or parish council to do so.

“I would personally say it is one of the most rewarding challenges I have taken in my life and would recommend going for it especially if you are passionate about where you live. You do have to belong to a political party, I personally believe there is no need for party politics at a local level.”

○ If you want to know more call into the council office between 9am and noon, Monday to Thursday, or attend a council meeting to see what goes on. The next meeting will be Wednesday 13 March.