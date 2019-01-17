Mayor’s civic service held at Methodist church

Pocklington Town Mayor, Councillor Dean Hodgson, will be hosting a Civic Service at the Methodist Church,

Chapmangate, on Sunday 27 January.

Prior to the service, which will start at 2pm, refreshments will be served at Pocklington Arts Centre from 1.15pm.

The formal service will be followed by afternoon tea which will also be served at the arts centre.

Visit www.pocklington.gov.uk to find out more about the good work carried out by the town councillors and to discover the latest events taking place in the area.