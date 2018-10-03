`

Martin completes great feat for air ambulance

Martin Swann tackled the Great North Run to raise funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Martin Swann, from Hornseys Estate Agents in Market Weighton, recently completed the Great North Run in a time of two hours and 27 minutes.

He was running to raise funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and has accrued more than £3,100 for the charity.

Mr Swann said: “The catalyst for this task was to try and get fit at 60 and to support a friend who was running for the British Heart Foundation.”

Go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/m-swann1 if you would like to donate to Mr Swann’s fundraising campaign.