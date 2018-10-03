Martin completes great feat for air ambulance

Martin Swann, from Hornseys Estate Agents in Market Weighton, recently completed the Great North Run in a time of two hours and 27 minutes.

He was running to raise funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and has accrued more than £3,100 for the charity.

Mr Swann said: “The catalyst for this task was to try and get fit at 60 and to support a friend who was running for the British Heart Foundation.”

Go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/m-swann1 if you would like to donate to Mr Swann’s fundraising campaign.