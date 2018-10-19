Market Weighton School’s new head boy and girl

The Market Weighton School has just held its annual elections for head boy and head girl. Voted in for 2018-2019 was Ben Clark as head boy with his deputy Jake Norman.

Lydia Melbourne is the new head girl, supported by deputy Libby Ainley.

They will now take an active lead on the Student Council and represent their views at the staff’s senior leadership meetings. The first formal event for the students is to represent the school on Remembrance Sunday, reading in All Saints Church, Market Weighton, and afterwards laying the wreath at the Memorial Hall.