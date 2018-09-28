Market Weighton School’s careers standard

The Market Weighton School assistant headteacher Paul Ollet with the Quality in Careers certificate.
The Market Weighton School has been successful in attaining the Quality in Careers standard for schools following an inspection earlier this year.

A school spokesman said: “The process of working towards this award began five years’ ago and in that time we have developed a strong careers team, forging relationships with 17 colleges and 10 local businesses. We also appointed a level 6 careers advisor in May 2018 to ensure all pupils receive at least one careers interview during KS4. The team looks forward to developing its provision in 2018/19.”