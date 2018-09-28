Market Weighton School’s careers standard

The Market Weighton School has been successful in attaining the Quality in Careers standard for schools following an inspection earlier this year.

A school spokesman said: “The process of working towards this award began five years’ ago and in that time we have developed a strong careers team, forging relationships with 17 colleges and 10 local businesses. We also appointed a level 6 careers advisor in May 2018 to ensure all pupils receive at least one careers interview during KS4. The team looks forward to developing its provision in 2018/19.”