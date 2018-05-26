Market Weighton Dementia Activity Group and Carers Group to hold Celebration Service

A Market Weighton Dementia Activity Group and Carers Group Celebration Service will take place at the town’s All Saints Church on Wednesday 30 May at 1.30pm.

The service, organised by carer of the year Barry Sedgwick, is supporting both Dementia week in May and carers week in June.

Mr Sedgwick said: “With support, people with dementia can and do take an active role in life.

“We aim to help and support people who are living with dementia and their families and friends. We also highlight all unpaid carers, whoever they may care for.

“This service is a step in the right direction to give that much-needed support.”