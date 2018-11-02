Market Weighton children get close to nature

Market Weighton Infant School pupils recently took part in a nature walk.

Walkers are Welcome leaders joined Mrs Diane Wilson and seven parents to take 74 children out of the classroom for a stroll.

The Year Two children searched for golden leaves, hips, sloes, conkers and acorns; they found nests, oak trees and local history was pointed out around the town and along the old railway line.

A Walkers are Welcome spokeswoman said: “The children walked 2.5miles and were delighted with all the things they discovered.”