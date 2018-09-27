Market parking plans welcomed by councillor

Parking restrictions on Pocklington Market Day could soon be lifted after the East Riding of Yorkshire Council revealed it is considering changes.

At the moment the restrictions prohibit parking on Tuesdays from 6am to 6pm in the Market Place and Jubilee Monument areas.

This has caused some confusion with drivers in the past who have used the bays after the market traders have left the area due to inclement weather only to return to an unwelcome parking ticket.

The new proposal would see the regulations change once the market has closed and the clean-up operation has been completed.

Residents and visitors would be able to use the bays for two hours (no return for an hour). The signs in the bays would be altered to reflect the changes to make the signs less complicated and the restrictions clearer.

The council proposes to improve safety around the zebra crossing which has been raised as an issue.

There are also plans to change the parking bays near 45/47 Market Place to four disabled parking places to help customers with limited mobility access the businesses

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council letter to the residents said: “Currently the parking bays signs in the Market Place and Jubilee Monument area prohibit parking on Tuesdays from 6am to 6pm.

“We are aware that often the market can be finished and the area cleaned up long before 6pm resulting in empty parking spaces on Market Place, but if cars are to park there before 6pm they could still be subject to a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) under the signed restrictions.

“Therefore, it is proposed that the market area will still be closed off for the market as usual under a road closure (using temporary red market day closure signs) and will remain closed for the duration of the market and the street cleansing of the area afterwards.

“Once the red closure signs have been removed by the Markets Officer, the area will return to being available for on street parking with the usual time restrictions (Monday to Saturday 8am to 6pm two hours, no return within an hour).”

Pocklington ward councillor Andy Strangeway said: “Having first raised the issue of the need to permit parking in Market Place as soon as the Market has been cleared over a year ago I am delighted to see this is now going to happen.

“It will be good for Pocklington business and residents alike. I fully support the change as it will maximise the scarce parking in the Town Centre.”