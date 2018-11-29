Marie Curie’s appeal for festive volunteers

Marie Curie is looking to recruit volunteers in the Pocklington and Market Weighton area to help with street and supermarket collections in the run up to Christmas.

The charity is particularly hoping to attract volunteers to help with the Market Weighton Tesco store collection on Friday 7 December and also at Langlands Garden Centre, Shiptonthorpe, on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 December.

It is looking for people to sign up for two hour slots between 9am and 5pm at these collection events.

Last year, thanks to the hard work of over 1,250 volunteers, Marie Curie’s Christmas collections raised a staggering £58,000 across Yorkshire as local people dug deep and gave generously. This year the charity is hoping to top that figure with your help.

Marie Curie community fundraiser Natalie Atherley said: “Volunteering to collect donations is a fun and easy way to get involved in the local community. You can collect with a friend or partner and know that you are helping Marie Curie to be there when needed most.

“Chances are, we all know someone who’s been affected by a terminal illness. Our nurses care for people in their own homes, providing one-to-one care overnight and support for family members. And we’re always here with expert information, guidance or just a shoulder to lean on.

“Our Christmas collections help ensure we can care for more people in need – this is what makes volunteering so important.”

Alternatively, during December and January, the charity is recruiting volunteers to give two hours of their time for the charity’s biggest annual fundraising event – the Great Daffodil Appeal – which takes place during February and March.

For details about the Appeal please visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil

For more information about becoming a volunteer email Natalie Atherley at email natalie.atherley@mariecurie.org.uk or contact 01904 755260 / 07771 963631.