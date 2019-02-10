Marie Curie calls for collections help

Marie Curie is asking for local people to volunteer to help with street and supermarket collections during the Great Daffodil Appeal campaign.

The charity is looking for volunteers support to collections across the Pocklington and district area.

At the moment it needs people to help out at the Market Weighton Tesco store on Friday 22 February, at the Pocklington street collection on Saturday 9 March and at Langlands Garden Centre, Shiptonthorpe, on Saturday 23 March and Sunday 24 March.

Natalie Atherley, Marie Curie community fundraiser explained: “Volunteering to collect donations in return for daffodil pins is a fun and easy way to get involved in the local community.”

Visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or call 01904 755260 to find out more details.