Marc Bolan tribute band T-Rextasy hits road to East Riding with hits from the 1970s glam rock era - venue and ticket info

T.Rextasy returns to the stage to transport audiences back to the 1970s and glam rock with a stop in the East Riding.

Marc Bolan, with his band T.Rex, was one of the most flamboyant and charismatic stars of the original glam rock era.

With Bolan's special ingredient of Rock-a-Boogie songs, the band had a string of huge hits throughout the 1970s including Love to Boogie, Telegram Sam, Jeepster and 20th Century Boy.

Accepted as the world’s only official live tribute band dedicated to Marc Bolan & T.Rex, and the only band endorsed and approved by Marc Bolan’s family, estate, original ex-members of T.Rex, and Bolan’s catalogue management, T.Rextasy have been described by many as ‘beyond the boundaries of tribute’.

They have been performing all over the world for more than 25 years, a career that ironically out-lives Marc’s very own T.Rex.

The skilled musicianship of Danielz (vocals & lead guitar), Neil Cross (rhythm guitars, backing vocals), Rob Butterfield (bass guitar, backing vocals) and John Skelton (drums) lets the timeless music and legacy of Marc Bolan and T.Rex live on, performing everything from 20th Century Boy to Children of the Revolution as well as Telegraph Sam to Hot Love with superb authenticity.

Sweeney Entertainments, co-founded by Julie and Peter Sweeney, has been providing a wide repertoire of top-quality touring shows for theatre and corporate events for more than 18 years both in the UK and internationally and now boasts a repertoire of 14 touring productions.

Julie said: “T.Rextasy return to venues across the UK in 2019 with another powerhouse evening of rock ‘n’ roll. This concert show boasts two hours of amazing completely live glam rock, with a generous mix of the popular hits, play b-sides and album tracks.”

Danielz, lead vocalist and lead guitarist, said: “I absolutely love playing the songs of T.Rex. It’s the actual buzz one gets of going on stage and giving the audience a live experience. Fans are coming to have a good time, and when I see people smiling and doing just that it makes it really worthwhile.”

T-Rextasy are at Parkway, Beverley, on Sunday May 19 at 7pm.

Tickets: 01482 968 090 or on line here