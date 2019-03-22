Man jailed for 17 weeks over shoplifting offences

A Doncaster man was sentenced to 17 weeks in jail at Beverley Magistrates Court earlier this month after he was charged with five offences of theft from shops between mid-February to early March 2019.

Dean Ebbage, 30, was charged with the five offences of theft from local Goole and Howden supermarkets Morrisons, Co-Op and Iceland.

Community Policing Inspector Mark Lovell said: “There is an ongoing issue of shop theft in the East Riding as well as across the Force area.

“We are working hard to tackle these issues by working with the local authority, shop owners, employees and partner agencies to prevent theft from shops.

“I am pleased to see that Dean Ebbage has been sentenced to 17 weeks in prison for these offences. It sends a strong message to anyone considering stealing from our local shops that we will pursue them and will bring them before the courts.

“If you have any information about shop lifting or about anyone selling stolen goods I would like to hear from you. You can stop any one of my officers and PCSOs to speak to them or call 101 to report your information.”