Man fined over Newport fly-tipping

A man from York has been ordered to pay a total of £626 after rubbish belonging to him was found dumped at Newport.

Thomas Bojaczuk of Rawcliffe Way, York, said he paid two men £80 to take away some waste from his home, but it was later found fly-tipped off Stony Lane, Newport, near North Cave.

Mr Bojaczuk pleaded guilty to failing in his duty of care by not checking he was using an authorised waste carrier when he appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 11 September.

He was fined £146 and ordered to pay £450 costs and a victim surcharge of £30.

The court heard a streetcene enforcement officer from East Riding of Yorkshire Council visited fly-tipping on an M62 access road, off Stony Lane, Newport, on 23 April this year.

Evidence recovered at the scene was traced back to Mr Bojaczuk, who admitted to the officer that most of the waste was his.

Paul Tripp, head of streetscene services, said: “We would urge residents not to use the services of people calling at their homes and offering to take away rubbish, but instead use properly registered waste carriers, get a receipt and take the person’s details.

“The responsibility lies with the individual to make the necessary checks to make sure their waste is disposed of correctly and legally.”