Man fined for fly-tipping

A man from York has been ordered to pay a total of £1,118.62 after twice dumping people’s rubbish in the East Riding.

Davie Lee Wilson, of Thief Lane, York, pleaded guilty to two counts of illegally disposing waste on land in Sutton upon Derwent and in Thornton when he appeared before Beverley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 30 May.

Waste left at Sutton Lane, Sutton upon Derwent.

Mr Wilson also pleaded guilty to failing to produce waste documents to East Riding of Yorkshire Council when requested. He was sentenced to a two-year conditional discharge and was ordered to pay costs of £1,098.62 and a £20 victim surcharge.

The court heard a street cleaner found several black bin bags and a plastic box containing waste dumped in Sutton Lane, Sutton upon Derwent, on 19 June 2017.

Then on 24 October 2017, a member of the public found waste fly-tipped in Sands Lane, Thornton and reported it to the council.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is warning residents to be cautious when using the services of anyone on Facebook or other social media sites offering to take their rubbish away.

Paul Tripp, head of streetscene services at East Riding Council, said: “Residents are responsible for disposing of their waste properly and legally.

“When hiring an individual or firm to take away waste, we would urge them to always use properly registered waste carriers – and get a receipt.

“If they hire a waste carrier without a licence they risk having their waste fly-tipped and being handed a fine by the courts.”