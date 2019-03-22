Man charged with three offences following Shiptonthorpe collision

A 27-year-old man has been charged with three different offences following a road traffic collision on the A1079 near to Shiptonthorpe in the early hours of Wednesday 19 March.

Erhan Ahmed of High Street, Market Weighton, has been charged with dangerous driving, having no insurance, and failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis.

It follows an incident at the roundabout with the A614 which happened just before 3.30am.

He was due to appear before Hull Magistrates Court this morning (Friday 22 March).

Log 44 of 19/3/19 refers.