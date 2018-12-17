Man charged with 10 offences following Holme on Spalding Moor incident

A man has been charged with 10 offences following an assault in Holme on Spalding Moor on Saturday (15 December).

Paul Matthew Hagston, 22, of York Road, Market Weighton, has been charged with aggravated burglary, two counts of possession of a firearm and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He has also been charged with five counts of possession of drugs with intent to supply, relating to cannabis, cocaine, crack cocaine, MDMA and Ketamine.

He has appeared at Hull magistrates court.

A police spokesman said: “We were called shortly before 11.30am on Saturday 15 December with reports that three men had broken into a property on Old Road, Holme On Spalding Moor earlier that morning.

“The three allegedly assaulted two men inside the property before taking items and leaving.”