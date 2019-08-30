Making a mark on village church

People recently had the chance to leave their mark on St John the Baptist Church in Wilberfoss at a special event.

The congregation held a ‘Make Your Mark’ day to give residents the chance to create their own ‘Mason’s Mark’ which could be discovered by future generations.

Working on the new Tadcaster Limestone blocks.

A church spokesman said: “Historic Property Restoration Ltd are in the process of completing a major restoration project on our church and are doing a brilliant job.

“They kindly invited anyone interested to come and try stone tooling to new Tadcaster Limestone blocks.

“Our project manager has been in the business for 35 years and had never heard of a company offering this sort of service.

“The Heritage Day was fantastic and even with the short notice, had some 70 adults and about a dozen children over the day. The day raised £620 just with donations. Thank you everyone who took part”

The work at the church is expected to be complete by the end of October this year.

A project is aiming to repair the thirteenth century Chancel roof structure to prevent the risk of collapse, along with external repairs and associated works.

The work at the church is expected to be complete by the end of October this year.

The church was awarded a grant of £196,800 by the National Lottery Heritage Fund in addition to the previous development grant of £32,800.

There will be a special project presentation and fundraising evening on Thursday, September 26 at 7 pm.

Rev Aysha St Giles said: “You are warmly invited to meet the professional project team who have kindly agreed to share their knowledge and discoveries from their work on this major repair project. Anyone interested in archaeology, architecture, historic glazing, or the history of our village church will find it a fascinating evening.

“Richard Dunn, our PCC Project Coordinator will introduce the speakers and lead a Q&A session.

“HPR will be available to answer any questions during the Q&A and after the presentations.

“Andrew Boyce, the project architect from Ferry and Mennim, will share photographs of the excellent repair work.”