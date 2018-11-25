Making a big noise about Millers Retreat

OYEZ, Oyez – there was plenty to shout about at the newly named Millers Retreat development in Pocklington when the wraps came off a brand new show home.

Pocklington’s Town crier Geoff Sheasby was invited by Linden Homes East Yorkshire to help make a big noise about just what is on offer at the development, as well as welcoming visitors.

A spokesman said: “The event also marked the relaunch of the development, from The Balk to Millers Retreat, a name which reflects the town’s history and association with the milling industry.”