Major flower festival at Pocklington church to commemorate end of First World War

The final touches are being added to a major undertaking at Pocklington’s All Saints’ Church to commemorate the end of World War 1.

Remember Rejoice flower festival will see the church adorned with 51 various designs created by some of the country’s top floral designers.

Alisa Ord has created a full sized War Horse for the festival.

The festival takes place from tomorrow (Friday 14 September to Tuesday 18 September) with plenty of time made available for members of the public to enjoy the amazing displays.

Internationally acclaimed floral artist Andrew Grisewood has led a large team of skilled individuals who together have created an event with a stunning visual impact.

The festival has been billed as a stunningly imaginative, moving, and educational experience.

A full-sized floral War Horse, created by Chelsea Flower Show Gold Medallist Alisa Ord, will be a dramatic centrepiece for the festival.

Alongside it will be a now-rare East Yorkshire Pole Wagon will form a tribute to the Wolds Wagoners’, whose specialist skills made an enormous contribution to the logistics of keeping supplies available to troops.

Large areas of the nave, transepts and chancel will be taken up with floral arrangements commemorating the centenary of the ending of World War One.

Images and memorabilia researched and provided by the local history society will also be displayed.

More than 2,000 woollen poppies have been knitted to dress the six stone pillars at the church.

The flower festival is expected to be extremely successful with tomorrow night’s preview evening sold out weeks’ ago.

Members of the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies (NAFAS), top floral artists from Yorkshire and beyond, created the amazing exhibits in what will be more than a regular flower festival, taking visitors on a journey through the four years of 1914-1918.

The East Riding Regiments are recalled through their part in the Oppy Wood offensive on the Somme, as will the final resting place for some of them at the nearby War Cemetery at Roclincourt.

Ceramic poppies have been specially made and dedicated to local war heroes and East Yorkshire’s only holder of the Victoria Cross, Harry Blanshard Wood, will be remembered.

A concert of music, poetry and readings with Michael Cooper and friends takes place on Saturday 15 September.

There are still some tickets available for this event.

On Sunday at 10am there will be the Flower Festival Service – Remember Rejoice.

This will be conducted by the Bishop of Selby, Rt Rev Dr John Thomson.

Refreshments will be available in the church.

There is also a children’s quiz and half price entry is offered to festival visitors by Burnby Hall Gardens.

David Brown, festival chairman, said: “We are delighted that Andrew Grisewood has been able to bring together the very best flower arrangers largely from the North of England to produce amazing displays.

“The journey around the church takes you from 1914 to 1918 with many aspects of WW1 within the designs and a truly educational experience for old and young.

“The Bishop of Selby will be conducting a service on the theme of ‘Remember Rejoice’ on Sunday at 10am to remember all those who gave their lives 100 years ago.”

For information visit www.pockflowerfestival.org.uk.