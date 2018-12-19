Lottery grant helps revamp village hall

The trustees and users of Newbald Village Hall are delighted to have the use of a newly refitted kitchen thanks to the award of a National Lottery Awards for All grant of £9,020.

Chair of the Trustess, Jenni Howard, said “The grant, which contributed to the cost of new units, work tops, appliances and fitting, keeps up the momentum of our improvements and renovation to the hall, ensuring the villagers of Newbald have a community hub which is truly fit for purpose and we are very grateful to National Lottery Awards for All for their support.”

Hosting a variety of events, private parties and live shows covering music, theatre, spoken word and cinema, the village hall is now available to book.

Details of forthcoming events and how to book the hall are available at www.newbald.com