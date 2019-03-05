Lots of cheer planned at Sutton Beer Festival

Award winning brews and six nations rugby are on the menu down at Sutton upon Derwent village hall on Saturday 16 March when the village hall committee and Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club team up to stage Sutton Beer Festival.

Now in its seventh year, the beer festival has become a popular fixture for locals, beer lovers and rugby fans who descend on the village hall.

More than a dozen cask beers and lagers will be on offer from all corners of Yorkshire; with a strong local contribution from along the banks of the River Derwent.

The Half Moon Brewery at Ellerton is coordinating the beer and providing its signature Woodhouse Grange amber ale, created specially for the cricket club, while Elvington’s Hop Studio and Pivovar are both sending contributions from their bases.

A selection of cider, gin and wine will also be available, plus hot food snacks.

Live coverage of all three six nations rugby matches will be shown on the big screen in the village hall. The event gets underway as early as 12.30pm.

Tickets are £5 and include a special programme and glass sponsored by the St Vincent’s Arms. They are available from Martin Smith - call 07985343859 or email mjsr7001953@sky.com, or call John Newlove on 01904 608524.