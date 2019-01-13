Local readers ordained as Deacons by Archbishop

The Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, was due to ordain two serving readers in the Pocklington area as Deacons in York Minster today (Sunday 13 January).

Bronnie Broadhurst has been a reader for 25 years and serves in Pocklington.

A church member all her life, she sang in the choir at six and was confirmed at age 12.

Bronnie has two married daughters and two grandchildren.

Her ministry has grown to involve her in school collective worship, home communions, leading the pastoral team, visiting care homes, taking funerals, sharing baptism and confirmation preparation.

She believes that God has called her now to become a Deacon.

She said: “The call to take God’s Word into the community and be able to baptise affirmed this. I have been inspired by the Archbishop on his Pilgrimages and am convinced the Holy Spirit will give me what I need to follow God’s calling.”

Ken Townley became a reader in Wakefield Diocese in 1995 and has served in the Barmby Moor Group of parishes for the last 15 years.

He worked for ICI for 40 years and retired as a senior manager involved in safety management.

For more than 25 years he volunteered in various parts of the health service. Ken and his wife Dot are active members of the Mothers’ Union; they have two married children and four grandchildren.

He said: “I see being a Deacon being the next step on my Christian journey and an opportunity to bring the good news to the people of Barmby Moor group and the surrounding villages.”

The Archbishop of York said: “I have had the great privilege to meet readers across the Diocese.

“It is a great joy to be with these servants of God and his Church as they take this next step in their journey following where he leads, and sometimes after many years of faithful service already.

“Praise be to our God who is always calling us onward.”